Back at all-time highs, Investors take a break – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

US Stock Benchmarks extended to fresh record highs on Friday, but the wall of euphoria is officially hitting a stall as a massive geopolitical deadline looms.

The temporary US-Iran ceasefire is set to expire this Wednesday, April 22, and the market is growing increasingly anxious. Investors are desperately looking for further developments to justify current Market pricing, especially following recent reports that President Trump will not extend the ceasefire—and won't open the Strait of Hormuz—unless a finalized deal is signed.

The diplomatic timeline has been frustratingly erratic.

High-stakes negotiations were initially supposed to take place last Thursday before being pushed to the weekend, and now finally into this week.

JD Vance apparently still hasn't left to Islamabad to kick off the new rounds of talks, and Wall Street is now done trading on rumors only. Investors are now demanding concrete advancements before they fund the next leg of this peace trade.