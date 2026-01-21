Trump TACO on the menu – North American session Market wrap for January 21

With tariffs expected to be levied, the Stock Market is bouncing sharply higher, and the risk premium seen in Gold and Platinum is easing.

Silver could also be showing signs of a correction, as the parabolic trend stalled despite today's initial risk-off action – keep a very close eye on the commodity, as traders can expect significant volatility there if the asset-specific bubble pops.

So nothing happened? Looking at the recent Market movement, it seems like it.

Nevertheless, angst will remain as unpredictability from the US President stays extreme.

It will be interesting to see how global leaders react to the announcement.

Most speeches at the WEF revolved around the New World Order – Traders are just happy to receive their TACO order.

Bulls are back strong in today's Stock Market action, and even the struggling Crypto class is rallying.

Overall, it's not like things will just go back to the way they were over the past 25 years.

Nevertheless, our Rules-Based international system isn't just going to collapse like this, at least as long as the US is still a democracy.

Still, there are many reasons to be concerned about the recent geopolitical madness. Let's see how things go and pray for the best.