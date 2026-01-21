Stocks pump but doubts remain – Dow Jones and US Stock Index Outlook

Buyers are rising again this morning following a difficult start to the week.

Sentiment had been negative since the weekend following comments from the Trump Administration regarding the acquisition of Greenland.

The demands is blunt , and the primary concern is that this extends aggressive policy toward historic allies, going beyond conflicts with nations like Venezuela or Iran.

Anxiety peaked yesterday after the EU suspended the July US-EU Trade Agreement, but today's bullish price action suggests the market is already moving forward.

President Trump's generally not-so-aggressive tone at Davos helped sentiment, as he avoided escalating tensions further – He said that he won't use force.

However, doubts persist, as EU leaders likely require a retraction of the Greenland rhetoric before tensions truly ease.

Commodities are seeing a significant rebound today. WTI Oil rose to $60, and Natural Gas extended its squeeze with another 20% daily gain. In the metals complex, Gold and Platinum rose 3% to fresh highs, while Silver found resistance near $93.

Except for European benchmarks, Stock Markets are shining green around the globe as TACO hopes make their return, with all US Indexes up around 1% or more today and the Nikkei catching up from its recent fall.