Chart alert: AUD/USD bullish breakout above 0.6720 as “sell America” intensifies

The US dollar has dropped for the second consecutive session after the latest US hostile foreign policy towards its long-time allies, where US President Trump threatened the eight NATO/EU members, which include Germany, France, and the UK, that objected to the US’s strong push to purchase Greenland, a resource-rich Arctic territory under Denmark’s autonomous control.

The US dollar fared the worst against the NZD (-0.5%) and the AUD (-0.3%) among major currencies on a 1-day rolling basis, but managed to buck the trend against the Japanese yen, where the greenback recorded an intraday gain of 0.2% due to the upcoming snap election in Japan on February 8 that may prevent the Bank of Japan (BoJ) issue a hawkish monetary policy guidance on its rate setting meeting this Friday, January 23 (see Fig. 1).