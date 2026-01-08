Energy and Rotations – North American Session Market Wrap for January 8

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for January 8

The session is closing on a mixed note, painting a classic pre-NFP picture: choppy, directionless trading across most asset classes, but with a few very specific stories driving the undercurrents.

One thing that stands out is Oil and Energy Markets, which are rising sharply after yesterday's strange correction.

The protests in Iran—which are rapidly looking less like civil unrest and more like the early stages of a full-blown Revolution—are reigniting serious concerns about energy supply volatility.

The market consensus had been that the Venezuela developments were surprisingly "uneventful" in terms of immediate WTI price spikes (likely due to the long lead time for Venezuelan supply to actually come online).

However, Iran is a different beast. With strikes reported on pipelines and gas shortages fueling the anger, the risk of an immediate supply shock is far more tangible as the sanctioned nation remains one of the largest suppliers of Black Gold.

This fear is filtering directly into equities.

Energy stocks and Industrials are doing the heavy lifting for the major indices today, effectively acting as a hedge against geopolitical escalation – This is leading to the Dow Jones rallying while the Nasdaq retreats.\

Meanwhile, the "debasement" favorites—Metals and Cryptos—remain subdued, perhaps catching their breath or wary of a hot wage number in tomorrow's report.

Today effectively serves as the final calm session before what could be a significant storm.

The NFP report is less than 16 hours away, and its importance cannot be overstated. After the data distortions of late 2025, this is the first "clean" look at the labor market.

The most influential traders and institutional heavyweights are sitting on their hands, waiting for this specific data point to place their full sized first major macro bets of 2026.