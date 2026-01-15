Market relief despite Iran intervention uncertainty – North American session Market wrap for January 15

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for January 15

Today's session was positive compared to yesterday as the late rally continued.

The Trump administration quickly moved to new tariff deals after calling off the Iran intervention – Diplomats from Taiwan and the US agreed to a 15% tariff rate in exchange for a $500B investment pledge.

It remains difficult to estimate if the Iran intervention will materialize as conflicting signs emerge.

The extensive communication regarding the potential attack made the event predictable.

The administration is also debating whether an intervention would successfully achieve regime change , as the US aims to avoid a situation similar to Iraq more than 20 years later.

However, the USS Abraham Lincoln is still traveling to the Middle East from the South China Sea and should arrive in a few days.

Internet access in Iran has been cut for over 170 hours and casualties are extremely numerous (some estimates are above +12,000).

Betting markets currently still imply a 40% chance of US intervention before January 31, rising from 30% this morning.