Anxiety is rising in Markets – North American mid-week Market update

mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

Last week's exuberance could have been a real trap for investors, as things changed drastically in a matter of days.

The first story of the week began over the weekend, when Markets discovered through an unusual Federal Reserve address that Chair Jerome Powell is under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Officially, this is due to erroneous statements made during his bi-yearly testimony to the Senate.

But everyone knows it's not because of this.

The real reason lies with the Trump Administration, particularly the President's discontent regarding the still-too-high US Fed Funds Rate (which forms the basis for almost all credit rates in the US, also acting as the global risk-free rate).

These are inefficient or even dangerous tactics.

Not only could they undermine Fed independence—vital for markets, the Dollar, and inflation stability—but they also set a rough-looking precedent for any established US institution.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve operates on a voting system; so even firing the Chair could have a minimal impact on the FOMC rate decision, but it would surely have a high impact on risk appetite and stability.