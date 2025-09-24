Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 24

Today’s session saw a softer tone across equities, with decent profit-taking emerging as Rosh Hashanah (Shana Tovah!) holidays wind down, volumes come back and the Jewish calendar year begins.

The pullback comes after a strong week for risk assets, with traders opting to lock in gains before fresh catalysts arrive.

In terms of news flow, markets are still digesting the latest speeches from Powell and Trump’s UN appearance. Powell’s balanced remarks reinforced that the Fed is not rushing deeper into dovish territory, while Trump’s address sharpened focus on global energy and trade — with the most recent development being a Gaza proposal that added another layer of geopolitical complexity.

The US Dollar extended its rebound, climbing against majors as DXY retraced to early September levels, driven by safe-haven flows and firm labor data.

WTI was also one of the key outperformer amid Europe’s move to further diverge from Russian oil, while Trump’s comments accusing buyers of “funding the war against themselves” underscored the shifting energy dynamics.

On geopolitics, Ukraine headlines remained in focus with Zelenskiy praising renewed US support and Trump stressing that “Ukraine is in position to fight, win, and take all of Ukraine back.”