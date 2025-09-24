Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 24
Today’s session saw a softer tone across equities, with decent profit-taking emerging as Rosh Hashanah (Shana Tovah!) holidays wind down, volumes come back and the Jewish calendar year begins.
The pullback comes after a strong week for risk assets, with traders opting to lock in gains before fresh catalysts arrive.
In terms of news flow, markets are still digesting the latest speeches from Powell and Trump’s UN appearance. Powell’s balanced remarks reinforced that the Fed is not rushing deeper into dovish territory, while Trump’s address sharpened focus on global energy and trade — with the most recent development being a Gaza proposal that added another layer of geopolitical complexity.
The US Dollar extended its rebound, climbing against majors as DXY retraced to early September levels, driven by safe-haven flows and firm labor data.
WTI was also one of the key outperformer amid Europe’s move to further diverge from Russian oil, while Trump’s comments accusing buyers of “funding the war against themselves” underscored the shifting energy dynamics.
On geopolitics, Ukraine headlines remained in focus with Zelenskiy praising renewed US support and Trump stressing that “Ukraine is in position to fight, win, and take all of Ukraine back.”
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, September 24, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The only big market movers from today's session have been energy commodities, particularly Oil coming back from another downfall.
For the rest, there is an interesting move happening in Cryptocurrencies corroborating with the profit-taking happening over there (Look at ETH).
Keep an eye on risk-sentiment and the profit-taking from the previous session.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, September 24 – Source: OANDA Labs
Charts and a switch of dynamics seem to put the greenback back to the table – After such selling flows the previous weeks, it seems that it's not going to be as straightforward, but overall, currency markets seem to be offering some interesting views.
US Dollar up, Euro currencies holding strong overall – Market tides seem to be looking for some change.
A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
Get ready for an army of Central bank speakers, particularly for the FED with Goolsbee, Williams, Schmid, Bowman, Barr and Daly – Get ready for some market moving information now that upcoming FED meetings are live (and priced in for gradual cuts).
Safe Trades and Shana Tovah!
