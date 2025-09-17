Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 17

Both the Bank of Canada (2.75% → 2.50%) and the Federal Reserve (4.50% → 4.25%) cut their rates today which helped to sustain some decent strength in the Canadian Dollar despite pretty negative talks on the Canadian Economy at the decision.

The FED actually provided a fairly hawkish cut when looking at the speech from Powell. The Federal Reserve Chair emphasized the decision being centered around the labor market despite economic activity being more than decent.

Jerome Powell did mention the resilience of the American consumer and the stable inflation expectation throughout his press conference – This took out the initial dovishness that got priced right after the 14:00 announcement.

BoC Governor Macklem expressed some concerns about the Canadian Economy, while still precising that the current pace is more one of a slowdown that an actual recession.

Elsewhere, today showed the revelation that US Treasury's Scott Bessent also was found to have listed two homes as principal residence, the same as Lisa Cook as the case progresses – She is still part of the FED and will take back her responsibilities if the case goes to court.

China also decided to cut Nvidia chip purchases in the latest round of the ongoing Trade War between the US and China.

This might come as a piece of negotiation ahead of the Xi-Trump call that should be taking place on Friday.