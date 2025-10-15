Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 15

An uneasy sentiment still dominates markets, even as equities somehow manage to close higher.

The opening session continued the positive flows coming from Europe but at some point buyers vanished into the fog the moment selling pressure hit.

Thin trading conditions are amplifying the swings, with many participants on edge for the latest headline.

US-China trade angst remains front and center, with top officials on both sides offering a mix of fiery remarks and conciliatory tones.

It is part of the Trump's way of doing to publish harsh comments, never failing to scare markets and TACO it out – Bulls are hoping for another TACO for now at least.

Meanwhile, metals continue to thrive on the backdrop of uncertainty.

Gold surged to a new record at $4,218, while Silver consolidates at its highs — clear signs that flows into metals remain robust even as equity traders struggle to find their footing.