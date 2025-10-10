Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 10th

After an almost flawless run since June, equity markets finally met their match.

Wall Street closed deep in the red as profit-taking and risk aversion swept the board.

The Nasdaq plunged 3.5%, marking its sharpest daily decline in months, while the S&P 500 and Dow followed suit. The selloff didn’t spare cryptocurrencies, with Ethereum down roughly 8% since the session opened amid broad liquidation flows.

The causes? After President Trump’s comments hinting at new tariffs, a mix of renewed US-China tensions reignited trade war fears.

With the U.S. government shutdown extending, metals rallying to record highs, the US Dollar making a comeback, and many mentions of overstretched equity valuations, the Market saw a perfect setup to lock in profits.

(A small parenthesis to announce that the BLS will publish the CPI data on the 24th of October, announcement made during the afternoon.)

The red bars across the screens tell the story.