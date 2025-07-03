Market Wrap for the North American Session - July 3

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for July 3, 2025





Today’s market action was driven by consecutive upside surprises in US Non-Farm Payrolls (147K vs 110K exp) and ISM Services PMI data (50.8 vs 50.5 exp), fueling another wave of positive sentiment and pushing US equities into yet another frenzied rally.



The reaction to the data was progressive but consistent, taking Safe-Havens like Gold and US Treasuries down, also dragging down the safer JPY and CHF.

In contrast, the risk-on session pushed upward risk assets, like Consumption Commodities – known in Finance as Softs, with Orange Juice and Sugar rallying above 6% and Cryptos additionally enjoying from the news.



The reaction in energy commodities was however mixed, with the assets rising initially before giving back their gains and closing down small.