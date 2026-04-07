Sentiment sours but hopes remain – North American Session Market Wrap for April 7

After streaks of rebounds in Global Assets, a reality check came to sap the Market mood.

Traders were seemingly avoiding the narrative of the soon expiring key US deadline for a major escalation toward Civilian infrastructure.

The session started on accelerating concerns as the clock ticks ahead of the 8 PM mark, but some rumours of a potential deadline extension helped to soothe Market sentiment.

As the headlines came by, Stock markets erased their large drops, but with this deadline extension not having been confirmed by any parties, it remains more fantasy than fact until the world receives better news.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif, mediator for the ongoing US-Iran indirect talks, officially pleaded for the deadline extension a few hours ago, saying that talks were slowly but surely progressing.

The request for a two week deadline is a consequent one, so it will be interesting to see what the US President has to say – It's about 4 hours to a major potential escalation in the war. Even the White House speakers did not know what Trump would ultimately decide.

Flash News: Iran is reportedly positively considering a Pakistani-led two week ceasefire – To be taken with a pinch of salt as the US would still have to agree.

What is sure however is that heavy artillery is heading into the Middle East ahead of tonight's buzzer.

Crude Oil prices had been slowly rising since the beginning of the week, now remaining much closer to $115 as Physical tightness keeps gripping Buyers, now 6 weeks into the conflict provoking heavy disruptions in global deliveries.

Ahead of the key deadline, Markets are getting ready for major binary risk, with either a deal being reached, leading to large rallies in global assets (drops in USD and Oil), or the effective contrary – In such environment, it is essential to keep your risk in control!

A deadline extension would leave rangebound Markets as traders could lose patience.