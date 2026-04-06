Easter miracles for Markets? – North American Session Market Wrap for April 6

Referenced assets
Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for April 6
After the Easter holidays, it seems that Markets are still praying for miracles.
Over the weekend, the situation in the Middle East did not worsen significantly.
On Friday, two U.S. pilots had to escape after an F-15 was downed by the IRGC, leading to a massive manhunt. Fortunately, the pilots were located after extensive efforts.
This search resulted in a notable decrease in the bombardment of IRGC targets and coincided with the United States' efforts to negotiate a ceasefire deal with Iran.
The deadline for this ceasefire is tomorrow evening at 8:00 P.M ET (make sure to mark it on your calendars!).
If no agreement is reached by then, traders can expect chaos in the markets.
The actual lack of progress or clarity is reflected in WTI and Brent Crude Oil prices, which have remained unchanged since Friday, close to their relative highs.
This suggests that other assets may be adopting a maybe too optimistic outlook!
Is this delay a sign of mispricing or just waiting it out?
It’s too early to determine whether oil bulls or stock bulls will prevail, but one thing is certain: we will know more by tomorrow evening.
US and global stock indexes (those that were open on Easter Monday) managed to rebound as hopes for deals improved market sentiment.
However, in the absence of an agreement, a sharp increase in selling pressure could occur. So far, bearish positions related to the conflict are at least starting to unwind.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have benefited from this daily optimism, bouncing back to levels not seen since March 26 (BTC reached $70,000 again today!)
An Easter miracle is still a possibility, but with Iran standing firm on their demands and rejecting the latest US proposal, the chances for a ceasefire appear slim.
Stock Market Heatmap for the Session
Market Close Heatmap – Source: TradingView – April 6, 2026
The heatmap of today's action is still fractured as the buying could not find any regional focus – This points to general Index repositioning ahead of this week's key CPI release and tomorrow's Trump Deadline!
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, April 6, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Asset movement was relatively all around the place as most traders are still expected to return tomorrow after a well-deserved Easter break.
Expect volatility and volumes to pick up again promptly!
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, April 6, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs
The better move was also seen in the US Dollar, losing against almost of its FX Peers – The week will be huge for Currency Markets, with Inflation data all over the globe which may just start to reflect the impact of higher energy prices.
A look at Economic data releasing over tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
The next 24 hours will see the release of large amounts of Macro data, including PMIs for Europe, Australia and Canada. For the rest, keep an eye on US Durable Goods data and Fed Speeches!
As always, keep a close eye on sentiment and Middle East news.
Safe Trades and a Successful Week!
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