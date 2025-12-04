Low volatility session ahead of the Core PCE – North American session Market Wrap for December 4

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 4

Markets traded in chaotic fashion today as the latest Jobless Claims report sent confusion waves to the market.

The headline number came at 191K vs 220K, the lowest since September 2022 (!)

A stark divergence is emerging between private labor data (looking at Tuesday's ADP report) and public data.

Some analysts have noted bad seasonal adjustments from the Bureau of Labor Statistics – Could there have been some reshuffling?

This morning's Challenger Report paradoxically confirms another rise, of a lesser extent, in US Layoffs. You can access the interesting report right here.

Markets unfortunately won't learn more on the issue until December 16, when the November Non-Farm Payrolls will be published.

In terms of Market movement, the US Dollar rebounded after the Claims, pushing Tech, Cryptocurrencies and Metals lower.

Silver actually rejected its highs quite aggressively, down 2.34% on the session.