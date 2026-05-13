Kevin Warsh gets confirmed for Fed Chairman – Reactions for Dow Jones, Nasdaq & S&P 500

After a long and uncertain process, the Senate has confirmed that Kevin Warsh will officially replace Jerome Powell as the head of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term.

Although he has not served on the Federal Reserve board since 2011, the new Fed Chair has stayed close to economics and finance as a partner at Stanley Druckenmiller's family office, which is one of the world’s top-performing hedge funds.

US stock benchmarks are mostly rising after the news, but the market’s reaction to Warsh’s confirmation is mixed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq continues to jump to new all-time highs, signalling a welcome change and benefiting from strong momentum in growth stocks.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is still struggling, as blue-chip investors try to figure out how a Fed led by Warsh will address persistent inflation and ongoing global challenges.