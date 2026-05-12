Gold (XAU/USD) rises slow and steady – In-depth Gold technical analysis

After yesterday's sharp rally in alternative precious metals, with Copper, Platinum, and Silver all surging as Chinese inflation reached a 45-month high, the strong upward momentum has now eased.

However, Precious Commodities traders were caught off guard by this morning's higher-than-expected US inflation report.

As the US Dollar surged in response to the hawkish CPI data, traditional risk assets and alternative metals pulled back.

Still, the metals complex is holding strong relative to the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broader cryptocurrency market, which are seeing much sharper declines today.