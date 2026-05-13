Inflation is buoyant and Trump lands in China – North American Mid-Week Market Update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine current themes in North America and provide an overview of index and currency performance.

Traders have spent months getting ready for the quintessential Trump-Xi summit, and now it is finally taking place.

As the two leaders meet in person in Beijing, the broader market is waiting to see what happens. Many expect this meeting to bring major geopolitical, economic progress and push back against the de-globalization worries that were common in 2025.

While investors await for further news, most asset classes are staying in consolidation.

WTI Crude Oil is the only exception to the market pause. Continuous supply shortages are pushing oil prices back above $100, and even though the US-Iran war is getting less daily coverage, its serious economic effects are becoming more obvious.