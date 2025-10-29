Gold (XAU/USD) on pace for worst two-weekly performance since November 2024: Can support be found at $4,000?

With last week’s trading being its most volatile year to date, large movements in gold pricing remain on the cards.

At the time of writing, gold trades at approximately $3,994 per troy ounce, up +1.05%, having conceded some gains made earlier in today’s session.

If we are to return to the highs, gold will need to find support at the key psychological level of $4,000, although a further retracement is entirely possible considering how far price action strayed from key moving averages.

Will gold find support at $4,000?

This, and much more, in today’s article, as we attempt to answer the question: what’s next for gold bullion pricing?