Gold finds some bids in the latest US Dollar outflows

Gold had been struggling in the past few weeks, particularly since Israel-Iran war-induced Risk-off moves failed to bring the precious metal to new all-time highs.



However, the Bullion hasn't retracted majorly from its elevated levels, still up around 28.60% in 2025 despite being about $200 from its ATH price – A sign of resilience.



Last week's bearish formation got met with a renewed breakout taking Gold up 2% from its 3,284 lows – New tariff announcements with the infamous Trump Letters is creating further uncertainty, leading to more outflows from US exposure.

US Stocks are down on the session, US Treasuries are once again downtrending since July 1st , Cryptocurrencies are up, and only the USD is retracing upwards but without much strength.



Let's take a look at Gold charts to spot what technicals are implying about the demand for the metal.