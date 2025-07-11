Dow Jones update as markets prepare for the upcoming US CPI

Equity Markets have been fluctuating in the past week, and this has concerned the Dow Jones even more than the more properly trending Nasdaq and S&P 500, which have been making all-time highs almost every day or two since the end of the Israel-Iran war.



The picture in Equities is red throughout the globe as more tariff uncertainty gets into the bullish sentiment – Don't forget that the TACO Trade has been the ongoing theme, outshining Tariff Fears, which may be making a comeback.



One aspect that the market has been examining is why the Dow Jones has been lagging against its major index counterparts.

The more tech-focused Nasdaq and S&P are being dragged up by the Magnificent 5, an ongoing trend since the 2022 Bear Market Lows, particularly with NVDA attaining a $4T market cap this week.

However, the broader, industrial-focused Dow shows a clearer picture of the overall market: The economy is doing more than fine (US 30 dawdling very close to its ATH). However, uncertainties on the future US outlook are high, preventing a straightforward risk-on sentiment throughout all indices.

Markets are notably preparing for Tuesday’s US CPI data (exp +0.3%), where hopes are always high for a further pushback of stagflationary US Tariff fears. With the latest August 1st tariff extension, it won't be easy to know their impact in the coming weeks.