Intraday Crypto chart analysis as major Coins soar across the board

Since yesterday’s new all-time highs for Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency markets have been grabbing their share of the general euphoria in equity markets in the past few weeks.
US Indices are down in today’s stock market open, while major Cryptos are up big.
Global equities are also in the red, led by EuroStoxx (-0.90%), pushed down by the pricing of renewed fears after Trump’s last letter, which notably announced 35% tariffs on Canada.
Markets are still looking for ways to diversify from the US Dollar, as the current environment doesn’t allow investors to invest confidently in a country where the President does everything to instill uncertainty – and Cryptocurrencies are a major contender for the rewiring of these financial flows.
Anyhow, let’s examine major Cryptocurrencies' intraday charts. Bitcoin is reaching new all-time highs by the hour, dragging up sentiment in altcoins.
Major Cryptocurrencies intra-day Charts – ADA, XRP, SOL, ETH and BTC
ADA 8H Chart
Cardano was in bearish momentum since its mid-May intermediate highs, taking the crypto to $0.51 lows – ADA is up close to 50% since in a stellar move, even stronger to some other main altcoins
Levels of interest:
Support Levels
- Current Pivot 0.72 to 0.75
- Main Support 0.60
- Last lows 0.51
Resistance Levels:
- Main Resistance 0.83 to 0.86
- $1.00 Psychological Resistance
- Major Resistance 1.10 to 1.17
- ATH 1.32
XRP 8H Chart
Ripple, respectful of its solid investor-base, has really enjoyed the up-move in Cryptos.
After rangebound action since February, the crypto has consolidated enough (and actually was one of the most tenacious digital asset in the major market correction) to lead to the current impulsive move, taking it to the current $2.81 highs with the move still ongoing.
Levels of interest:
Support Levels
- Current Pivot 2.60
- $2.35 Support
- Main $2.00 Support
Resistance Levels:
- Resistance at March $3.00 Wick
- ATH Resistance Zone ($3.40 ATH)
- 3.80 to $4.00 potential Fib-induced resistance (not on chart)
- 4.50 Fib-induced potential Resistance (not on chart)
Solana 8H Chart
Solana broke out of a bearish formation that had reshaped market expectations, that is, before Bitcoin's rally changed the whole cryptocurrency picture.
The current impulsive move looks very strong and with bulls trying to break above the immediate pivot to generate further momentum.
Levels of interest:
Support Levels
- $140 to $150 Support
- Immediate Pivot $165
Resistance Levels:
- Upcoming resistance $180
- Previous Major highs 187.85
- $200 Psychological Level
Ethereum 8H Chart
Ethereum was late compared to Bitcoin to get back to proper momentum, however its past few week of bullish performance helped the general market to get back to more consistent performance.
Using a measured move target from the April 2025 lows (purple squares) hints at a potential target around $3,500 if the move had to continue, which then will require further analysis.
Levels of interest for the second largest crypto:
Support Levels
- 2,750 previous range highs
- Major Pivot 2,850 to 2,900
Resistance Levels:
- 3,040 Current Highs
- Immediate main Resistance around 3,220
- Last Pivot before February retracement 3,400 to 3,500
Bitcoin 2H Chart
Looking a bit closer will help for Bitcoin Analysis as we're looking at brand new levels for the leading crypto's chart.
Bitcoin has had a stellar up-move in 24 hours taking it up close to 8% in that timespan to current highs of $118,913.
Short-term momentum is way overbought but in price discovery, it is tough to predict when the move may actually slow down.
Take a look at these Fibonacci-induced potential levels of interest for retracements and extensions:
Zones of interest based on the impulsive move:
- Current highs $118,913
- 117,100 (potential consolidation at 76.8%)
- 115,680 (61.8%)
- 114,800 (50%)
- 113,700 (32.8%)
- 110,000 to 112,000 Major Previous ATH Support
- Potential Fib Major Resistance 120,000 to 122,000
Safe Trades!
