Intraday Crypto chart analysis as major Coins soar across the board

Since yesterday’s new all-time highs for Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency markets have been grabbing their share of the general euphoria in equity markets in the past few weeks.

US Indices are down in today’s stock market open, while major Cryptos are up big.

Global equities are also in the red, led by EuroStoxx (-0.90%), pushed down by the pricing of renewed fears after Trump’s last letter, which notably announced 35% tariffs on Canada.

Markets are still looking for ways to diversify from the US Dollar, as the current environment doesn’t allow investors to invest confidently in a country where the President does everything to instill uncertainty – and Cryptocurrencies are a major contender for the rewiring of these financial flows.

Anyhow, let’s examine major Cryptocurrencies' intraday charts. Bitcoin is reaching new all-time highs by the hour, dragging up sentiment in altcoins.