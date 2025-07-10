Bitcoin reaches fresh all-time high in market-wide breakout — what’s next?

A thesis of failed opportunities by sellers to send the crypto market to correct lower had been a sign of a potential move to new all-time highs, which just happened today.

Cryptocurrencies are in a frenzy, and this happens after months of muted performance and range-bound markets despite the cryptos’ tendency to generate lots of market movement.

A general trend of entries from financial institutions into Cryptocurrencies, allowed by progressively lenient regulations, is bringing non-negligible flows and adding an even more solid backstop demand to digital assets.

Traditional investors are progressively entering the most recent primary market through ETFs, with the latest ETF launch opening the door for Solana.

This comes amid market participants trying to diversify from the US Dollar.

Trump’s frantic policy is creating significant uncertainty, particularly for the Federal Reserve, which is seeing chances to lose some of its political independence. The US President is doing the most to influence the FED board members, regularly insulting Jerome Powell on his Truth Social.