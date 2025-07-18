GBPUSD finding buyers in a Dollar Index top

Yesterday's reaction to a mixed UK Employment data had been confusing for the most part before taking a look at the bigger picture.



Despite seeing an employment change of 134K vs 46K expected, the UK Unemployment rate came at 4.7% vs a 4.6% consensus, highest since 2021 with easing salarial pressures – Some banks (Citi, GS, BofA) are seeing what they need to push back some rate cuts from September to November.



The Pound had seen a major correction (10 consecutive selling candles) since its 1.3780 top and between some mess-ups from the UK Government requiring intervention from the PM Starmer and some extra mediation from Bank of England's Bailey during the week. However yesterday, GBPUSD marked an intermediate bottom, today we'll try to see if it has more potential for a longer-run bottom.





Most of the fundamentals sometimes cannot explain whatever really happens in the demand for a currency, particularly on the longer-run. Some higher trend shifts are happening (like right now) and participants are simply looking at other things than data.

This is one of the reason that sometimes, Technicals front Fundamentals. This is one of the many reasons why we're going to take a look at these GBPUSD charts today!