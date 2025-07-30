OANDA Group
FOMC Decision, Trade War with Brazil and beats on earnings– Market wrap for the North American session - July 30

OrganisationG7,G8,G20_International_Flags
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

30 July 2025 at 20:34 UTC

Log in to today's North American session recap for July 30, 2025.

Today's session was so full of action it is almost forgettable that Markets received reports for both Quarterly GDP figures and Private ADP Employment data.

With both beating expectations, the US Dollar got launched early in the NA session into its first daily buying wave.

Screenshot 2025-07-30 at 4.03.48 PM
US data from this morning, left = actual release ; middle = consensu ; right = previous, MarketPulse Economic Calendar

But Markets also saw promptly after the Bank of Canada Rate Decision, rates unchanged with markets not getting anything new from the 10:30 Macklem Speech.


European GDP data also came in stronger-than-expected but this hasn't stopped the Euro from getting battered, down another 1% against the US Dollar (Trading ~1.1426 – Past week highs were around 1.18)

The Federal Reserve holding their rates unchanged is also supporting the run higher in the Dollar – You can check out our news piece on the event.

Markets just received the news of Microsoft and Meta beating on their Earnings, sending Nasdaq Futures and CFDs flying right after the close.

The US and Brazil also saw another round of heated exchanges regarding the upcoming tariffs. Brazil will potentially cancel Oil shipments to the US and Trump throws another 40% extra tariff to goods arriving from Brazil.

Oil moved higher consequently, up another 1.50% today.

Read More: US Dollar back on top — North American Mid-Week Market Update

Daily Cross-Asset performance

Screenshot 2025-07-30 at 4.30.54 PM
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, July 30, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Metals are largely the losers of the session, with Copper notably down 19.50% on the session

Stocks were also looking pretty bad in the beginning before getting lifted from the Earnings – Check out Nasdaq and Ether's reaction right around 16:00 today.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Screenshot 2025-07-30 at 4.32.39 PM
Currency Performance, July 30 – Source: OANDA Labs

Another crazy day for the US Dollar – The DXY is now close to the 100.00 mark right atfer trading closer to 97.50 at the beginning of the week.

European currencies are not liking it.

Earnings Season: Who is releasing their numbers tomorrow

Screenshot 2025-07-30 at 4.19.29 PM
Earnings Calendar for July 31st – Source: Nasdaq.com

Don't forget the Microsoft and Meta earnings releasing right after the close!

Tomorrow will also be huge with the Amazon and Apple

A look at Economic Data releasing in tomorrow's session

Screenshot 2025-07-30 at 4.22.43 PM
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (Only High-tier data are displayed)

The Calendar for tonight's and tomorrow's sessions is filled, so don't expect volatility to come down anytime soon.

I invite you to take a look at the events directly on the MarketPulse Economic Calendar – but in short, expect Trade data from Australia and Japan, PMIs from China, GDP from Canada and German CPI.

And also don't forget tonight's Bank of Japan decision, releasing anytime between 19:00 to 20:00.

Safe Trades!

