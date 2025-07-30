FOMC Decision, Trade War with Brazil and beats on earnings– Market wrap for the North American session - July 30

But Markets also saw promptly after the Bank of Canada Rate Decision, rates unchanged with markets not getting anything new from the 10:30 Macklem Speech.





European GDP data also came in stronger-than-expected but this hasn't stopped the Euro from getting battered, down another 1% against the US Dollar (Trading ~1.1426 – Past week highs were around 1.18)



The Federal Reserve holding their rates unchanged is also supporting the run higher in the Dollar – You can check out our news piece on the event.



Markets just received the news of Microsoft and Meta beating on their Earnings, sending Nasdaq Futures and CFDs flying right after the close.



The US and Brazil also saw another round of heated exchanges regarding the upcoming tariffs. Brazil will potentially cancel Oil shipments to the US and Trump throws another 40% extra tariff to goods arriving from Brazil.



Oil moved higher consequently, up another 1.50% today.