FED Members views diverge, another BTC ATH – Market wrap for the North American session - July 10

Sentiment has been once again broadly positive, despite not being the most optimistic we've had after the consecutive weeks of strictly euphoric mood.



We've had a few comments from FED members after yesterday's FOMC Minutes release, with Musalem coming up with some hawkish comments on effects of Tariffs while Waller and Daly decided to overlook the long-term impact of a one time rise, tilting more dovish.



It is normal towards the end of a Central Bank Cycle to get some diverging views, but this one is tricky, with particularly new conditions in the United States.



On the other side of the world, Pacific currencies in the AUD and NZD have had a decent run higher despite some rise in the USD – this comes after the surprise pause at the most recent RBA meeting, participants are starting to look at potentially more hawkishness by Pacific CBs and a still not-too-bad global outlook, helping such commodity currencies.



Cryptos are blazing hot in today's session, in another market turn towards tech (particularly cryptocurrencies – Nasdaq has for the first time this week underperformed other indices).



Bitcoin is currently marking new all-time highs (trading above 113,000), Ethereum is above $2,800 and other altcoins are loving it.