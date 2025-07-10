EURCAD marks a top ahead of Canadian Employement

The Canadian Dollar has had a rough year against the Euro, as the joined currency had been printing its best performance in years against its G10 counterparts – A return of the US Dollar is in the building and it is propping upwards North-American currencies in the start of the Second Half of 2025.



After coming close to its 2018 highs, a daily engulfing bearish candle led to a full-handle pullback in EURCAD.

With the ECB attaining the end of its cutting cycle, joining the Bank of Canada which expedited its own cutting cycle due to a struggling Canadian Economy, both interest rates for the Euro and CAD are close to parity (2.75% Canadian Main Rate vs 2.15% ECB Refinancing Rate) – This is leading to a fundamental top to interest rate relative strength.



Tomorrow will see the release of Canadian Employment data, stabilizing close to 21 Million (20,978.1M) and expectations for the 8:30 AM number are unchanged – Data tends to surprise in Canada due to volatile expectations and less participants in surveys.