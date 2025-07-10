The US Dollar attempts a rise after the beat in Jobless Claims

Forex markets have been taking what resembles a summer break, with two consecutive days of muted movements – Most major pairs are contained within a 300 pip range, but with the USD attempting a rally, let's see if this may add fuel to create some volatility.



The Weekly Jobless Claims report just came with a beat – 227K vs 235K expected and shows another sign of strength for US Employment. Claims had started to elevate in the middle of June but seems like it only was temporary as we just received another positive report.



The latest tariffs news were the announcement of 50% tariffs on Copper imports (questionable idea by the way, trying to relaunch US Industrial production and giving them higher import costs isn't the most viable thing, but markets are getting used to bad ideas from the Trump Administration), and also 50% tariffs on anything that comes from Brazil.



Let's take a look at the US Dollar as markets start to prepare for next week's US CPI Report.