EURUSD slides with focus shifting to the Jackson Hole Symposium

The US Dollar has staged a decent comeback from the 98.00 handle after enduring a particularly brutal start to August. This is hurting EUR/USD in today's session.



You can access our most recent US Dollar analysis right here.



One of the key catalysts behind the drop in the pair was the Manufacturing PMI data beating market expectations (53.3 vs 49.5% exp).



Markets are now holding their breath, awaiting comments from Jerome Powell tomorrow morning 10:00 at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The Fed Chair's speech is expected to be a market-moving event, with participants still awaiting for clues about future policy direction.



EURUSD had enjoyed a spectacular relief rally following the August 1st NFP data, almost catching up to the pre-July 1.1830 highs.

However, this Euro strength now faces a test as Dollar sentiment begins to stabilize, this comes after the most recent advances in US led talks that seem to create progress in the Ukraine-Russia War.



ECB President Christine Lagarde is also expected to deliver remarks this weekend at the Jackson Hole Symposium, but the timeline is still not known.



The calendar for the conference will be be released tonight at 8:00 P.M. ET. on the Kansas City Fed Website right here: https://www.kansascityfed.org/