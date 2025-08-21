ISM manufacturing PMIs lift US stocks from another bearish open – intraday levels for Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The US stock open was another one to the downside this morning, with all major indices initially following a break-retest pattern off the late rally seen into yesterday’s close.



Current session lows show the Nasdaq (CFD) at 23,091, the S&P 500 (CFD) at 6,360, and today’s focus, the Dow Jones (CFD), at 44,573.

However, the 9:45 ISM Manufacturing PMI surprised firmly to the upside, printing 53.3 against expectations of 49.5, suggesting a more resilient industrial backdrop.



In addition, Existing Home Sales came in at 4.01M versus the 3.92M expected, adding another layer of support to the broader economic outlook for the session.

With this context in mind, let’s now turn to some intraday chart analysis and levels for all Major US indices, starting with the Dow Jones, then the S&P 500 before finishing with the Nasdaq.