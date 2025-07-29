EURUSD selloff deepens as yearly highs fade from view

The Euro had been on a strong run this year, and only a few events could stop its uptrend in the first half of 2025.

Between new infrastructure deals, unification behind the Ukrainian cause, and the constant mess-ups from the Trump Administration, EUR/USD had many reasons go higher.

But Markets are forward-looking, and all these factors have been priced in, with sellers now heavily grabbing control of the price action: The latest EU-US Deal is considered disadvantageous for the EU, and this is turning into a sell-the-fact trade.

The pair's end-June rally has not seen any retracement, and the ongoing selloff is about to make this final up-move to the 1.1830 highs vanish.

The question is: Is the ongoing rally in the US Dollar strong enough to keep pushing the pair down further?

Let’s take a look at the technical patterns moving EUR/USD.