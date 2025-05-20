EUR/USD close to 1.1250 after Yesterday's Rise, GBP CPI Preview - Levels to watch

EUR/USD is close to flat, marginally up after the overnight session as Eurozone consumer confidence approaches at 10:00 AM ET. We will look at different EUR/USD Technicals and a preview of the England CPI



Most of the action (or lack thereof) this morning influencing the pair were speeches from ECB's Knot and Cipollone.

After yesterday’s NA Session, the Euro closed higher by 0.70%, though off the day’s highs, after Eurozone data revealed the April CPI above expectations. Read more about the Eurozone CPI data release. For other news around the world, the Canadian CPI came at +1.7% y/y, a small surprise (expected 1.6% y/y)



There was also the RBA Interest Rate decision. The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to cut 25 bps which sent the Aussie down initially as the RBA uncovered discussions for a 50 bps, a dovish sign which can show more weakness in the currency.