GBP/USD rallies on Brexit reset deal, dollar weakness

Marketed as a ‘reset’ on relations, this morning’s announcement of a comprehensive UK-EU trade agreement has boosted sterling pricing and represents the third major trade deal the UK government has made in the last thirty days.

Spanning a range of crucial sectors, including fishing, energy, and agriculture, the agreement signifies a strengthening of UK-EU relations, which have been understandably shaky since the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union in 2020.

As for GBP/USD pricing, the suggestion of further economic collaboration between the United Kingdom and the European Union has historically been positive for cable, with prices exceeding 1.34000 earlier today for the first time since May 6th.