Euro jumps as Eurozone core CPI rises

ECB and Fed remain cautious due to Trump's tariffs

The ECB can be expected to be cautious with its rate path and continue its data-driven approach. There is much uncertainty surrounding President Trump's tariffs, which has made it difficult for the ECB to make inflation and growth projections. What is clear is that eurozone growth has taken a hit from the tariffs and the outlook and the outlook for global growth has been revised downwards. The damage from the tariffs could be mitigated if the US and China can reach an agreement which removes the tariffs between them.

The uncertainty surrounding US trade policy has also pushed the Federal Reserve into a wait-and-see stance, despite Trump's loud calls for a rate cut. The Fed held rates at this month's meeting and is widely expected to stay on the sidelines again in June. The Fed is waiting for more clarity on the tariff front, but any surprises from inflation or employment data could have a significant impact on rate policy.