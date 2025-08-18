EU leaders meet in the White House – Market wrap for the North American session - August 18

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 18



The Trump-Zelenskyy meeting just concluded at around 15:00 ET, leaving place to the ongoing meeting between Trump and a flurry of EU leaders.



There has been some doubts relating to some of the demands made by Putin on the meeting that happened past Friday in Anchorage, including a retract of Ukraine from a NATO membership and an official concession of Crimea – Thing deemed "impossible by the Ukrainian President when appearing on Fox.



Sentiment degraded a bit to start the day, but the ongoing talks are leaving the market undecided as participants await more news.



For that aspect, equities finish the day close to unchanged, forex movement is fairly thin and Cryptos, which were selling off in the morning, mean-reverted back a little (although still finish the session down.)



Energy commodities like oil on the other hand, have broken out as a potential end to the ongoing war would imply a much thinner supply.



The rest is for Markets to see if the war really comes to an end or not.



A ceasefire in the Middle East is also potentially in the building, but will need Israeli confirmation – The Qatari-Egypt proposal has been accepted by Hamas.



In the waiting of further headlines, it seems the Market is on edge – expect volatility this week with many different scenarios possible.