ECB April meeting preview: expected rate cuts and market impact

Analysts widely expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate by 0.25% to 2.25%. This would put rates at the top of the ECB's expected neutral range (1.75–2.25%). Rising trade risks, stricter financial conditions, and slowing inflation make a rate cut more likely. However, markets are cautious, pricing in about 0.43% in cuts by June, showing uncertainty about how fast rates will be reduced.

At the March meeting, ECB President Christine Lagarde said monetary policy was getting less strict, showing a slow move away from tightening. Analysts think this view might shift further in April, with officials likely to say rates are close to neutral. However, the ECB is not expected to give clear future guidance or set a fixed rate plan, preferring to make decisions step by step based on data.

Such a move would be similar to what was seen by the Bank of Canada (BoC) yesterday. The BoC opted against forward guidance and projections citing the uncertainty of the current global economic climate.

