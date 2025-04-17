Europe's Opening Bell: stock indices rise on positive US-Japan talks, ECB meeting comes into focus

Markets were also digesting comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell yesterday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a firm hawkish message, dismissing hopes for rate cuts despite inflation worries. He projected higher inflation and a weaker jobs market due to tariffs, while focusing mainly on inflation control. This stance, paired with Trump tolerating market volatility, is likely to leave equities under pressure.

Gold prices took a breather in the Asian session after printing a fresh high around $3357/oz in early Asian trade. At the time of writing Gold is trading at $3325/oz, down about 0.50% on the day. The move does not appear to be down to sentiment but could be due to profit taking ahead of the Easter break.

Oil prices rose slightly after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made a comment that President Trump is ready to ensure Iran's oil exports drop to zero. Oil is on course for another weekly gain.

As we head into the European session, sentiment remains fragile after TSMC noted that Trump policies would hurt growth.

TSMC’s net income jumped 60.3% from last year to NT$361.56 billion, and its revenue grew 41.6% in the March quarter to NT$839.25 billion. However, the company is facing challenges due to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, which include tariffs on Taiwan and stricter export rules for its clients Nvidia and AMD.

Most Read: Bank of Canada rate hold: USD/CAD slides, what's next?