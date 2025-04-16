Bank of Canada rate hold: USD/CAD slides, what's next?

The governing council said the uncertainty around the size of US tariffs creates risks for slower growth and pushes inflation higher, making them cautious about further lowering interest rates. This uncertainty comes from the lack of a clear US tariff plan. Because of this, the Bank of Canada outlined two possible scenarios in its latest report.

If the US places only limited tariffs on Canada, the BoC expects the economy to slow for a short time, with inflation staying close to its 2% target. However, if the US starts a full trade war with both Canada and China, the BoC predicts a recession this year with inflation rising to about 3%.

In both tariff scenarios, the nominal neutral interest rate is estimated to be in the midpoint of a 2.25% to 3.25% range according to the BoC.

Beyond that the BoC monetary policy report does not provide economic forecasts, citing the uncertainty generated by US tariffs.

For the full BoC monetary policy report, click here: https://static.bankofcanada.ca/uploads/pdf/mpr-2025-04-16.pdf

The Bank of Canada received a good surprise yesterday as inflation numbers came in softer than expected. The BoC did mention today that in April, inflation will be pulled down for one year by the removal of the consumer carbon tax, lower oil prices will also dampen inflation.

The Bank attributed higher inflation over the past few months to a rebound in goods price inflation and the end to the temporary suspension of sales tax.

Governor Macklem for his part stated that total CPI inflation was expected to be about 1.5% in April. The elimination of consumer carbon tax will cut CPI inflation by 0.7 percentage points for a year.