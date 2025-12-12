Dow Jones Down 0.7%, S&P 500 Slips 1.4% on Renewed AI Angst. Will Seasonality Come to the Rescue?

Adding to the woes for Wall Street Indexes as well as risk sentiment has been comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.

The two policymakers who dissented against a rate cut at the December 10 meeting this week, Schmid and Goolsbee both gave hawkish comments during the course of the day.

Fed's Schmid says he dissented because inflation is too hot, policy should be modestly restrictive. Fed member Goolsbee, the President of the Chicago Fed, who was one of the officials who voted against the recent 25 bps rate cut, spent the morning giving several interviews.

He strongly warned against the Federal Reserve cutting rates too quickly and too soon, a concept often called "Front-Loaded" cuts. His reasoning is because he fears this could cause damage to the economy, particularly by stalling progress on inflation, echoing concerns by Schmid.

He explained that he preferred to wait until early next year to get more complete economic data, especially concerning inflation, as he believes the labor market is only cooling slowly and waiting poses little risk.

Comments from voting members immediately after an FOMC meeting are always important because they give traders and investors deeper insight into the disagreements and reasons behind the final policy decision.

