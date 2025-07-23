Dow Jones close to its ATH and Crypto corrects – Market wrap for the North American session - July 23

Log in to today's North American session recap – July 23, 2025.



Today’s session has been marked by some positive news all around.

Between yesterday evening’s announcement of a US-Japan Trade Deal, rumours of ongoing constructive talks between the US and Europe, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, Turkey, that could bring the conflict closer to its end as we approach Trump’s ultimatum, which would see Russia’s trading capacities impaired even more.



Stock markets had opened a mixed as markets prepare for the Alphabet (Google) and Tesla releases with the ongoing two sessions of profit taking in Nasdaq and rewiring of these flows towards the Dow Jones.

Almost all most traded indices are however closing higher and by a fair margin, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 4.54%, and EuroStoxx closing up 2.38%.



The Dow Jones is closing about 30 points from its all-time highs, a move that had been anticipated. It has been close to two months of consolidation near the highs while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have been flying higher.