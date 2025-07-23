Gold retraces slightly but holds near historic levels

The precious metal has seen a major bounce in the past two days but is currently seeing some heavy selling after the US-Japan Tariff Deals have been reached.



You can learn more about the details of that deal right here.



In prior sessions, Gold was profiting from the selloff in the US Dollar but the dynamics have changed today as sentiment on global trade outlook is turning more positive.



Silver, Copper and Palladium are still moving upwards but Platinum and Gold are struggling today.



Let's take a look at multiple timeframes to spot the zones of interest to gain your edge.