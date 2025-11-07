Dovish bets and better Shutdown hopes brings life back to Markets–  Market wrap for the North American session - November 7

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for November 7

US stocks endured another rollercoaster session as panic gripped markets early in the day, triggered by a sharp drop in the University of Michigan’s Consumer Confidence index.

Consumer Pessimism and Job Cuts Increase Uncertainty About Economic Outlook in US

The weak sentiment data pushed the Nasdaq down nearly 5% for the week, extending the streak of volatility.

Still, the poor figures also revived dovish expectations, especially following Thursday’s grim Challenger layoff report, sparking a late-session rebound that lifted major indices back near unchanged by the close.

The improving tone coincides with growing optimism around the US government shutdown negotiations, as pressure mounts on Democrats to strike a deal.

However, things will not be simple once again as the latest deal just got rejected.