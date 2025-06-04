Dollar Trends Lower While Loonie Gets Dragged — North American Mid-Week Market Update

The Dollar index is consolidating below the 100.00 level for the second consecutive week as Tuesday’s rally in the USD was not strong enough to hold. The DXY is trading at 98.80 and hasn’t crossed above 100 this week.

Between renewed menaces and the actual delay in implementing tariffs, US President Trump is making sure that the ongoing trend of USD selling doesn’t stall.

The announcement in the middle of last week from the US Federal Court boosted the USD initially, though the appeal of the court decision just added to more uncertainty.



Overall mixed US Data hasn't helped to add demand for the Greenback.

Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS beat while ADP Employment and Services PMI, entering into contraction, missed - everybody looking to price in cuts would focus more on the negatives, especially with 70% of the US Economy being service oriented, and the JOLTS data being a month-old (as the data released is from the past month).