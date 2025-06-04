US Services PMI dipping into Contraction - Equities continue to reject Highs

Consecutive misses on US data in the North-American Morning Session as the US Services PMI came in at 49.9 vs 52 expected.

Equity markets which rallied back after the miss on ADP Data, gapped right back down as Services Data, which has been holding strong throughout Hike cycles and geopolitical certainty is now showing weakness.



New Orders, deliveries, production and Employment are contracting while prices are increasing at the highest pace since November 2022.



Markets are not pleased with this news as we start to see a shift in PMI data, tariffs are starting to have an impact.