Markets Rattle as ADP Report Sends Stocks and USD Lower

We are getting mixed data from the US in the past couple of days, especially as it comes to Employment.



US ADP Private Employment data came in at +37,000 jobs added vs 115,000 Expected - A relatively large miss which may scare markets going towards the NFP number. The previous release was at 60K, and the May report was the lowest in 2 years.



The Private sector employment is getting hurt by interest rates that are still relatively high - the May 2024 report was showing an increase of 164,000 jobs.

Jerome Powell tends to take a close look at the evolution of private companies economic activity in the FED's dual mandate of optimal Employment and inflation - let's see how this situation evolves next month towards the pricing of cuts.