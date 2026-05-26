The Dollar contradicts the peace trade – EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Dollar Index (DXY) overview

US stock markets opened with strong optimism, but other asset classes are not as confident.

While equities are rising, catching up to their previous session's futures runs, currency and commodity markets remain cautious about the unresolved issues in the latest diplomatic talks.

The overall geopolitical outlook seems positive, as both sides have agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in the next 30 days and work toward a long-term peace process within 60 days.

Still, a final agreement is proving difficult. Reports show that Iranian negotiators are stuck on key issues, especially the release of frozen funds and where Tehran's enriched nuclear stockpiles will go.

Ongoing diplomatic tensions are causing a quick shift in the commodities market, leading to a rebound in Crude oil prices, especially Brent.

The continued geopolitical risks and concerns about inflation are giving strong support to the US Dollar, the subject of this morning's analysis