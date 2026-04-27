US Dollar turns the page on the Petrodollar trade for FOMC week – DXY Outlook

The US Dollar is aggressively backing down from its recent highs, ignoring a fresh surge in crude oil as traders brace for an important FOMC week (and don't forget tonight's Bank of Japan meeting!).

For the past months, the FX market operated on the Petrodollar trade, with Oil and the USD holding a close to perfect correlation.

Since late February, the Greenback reliably tracked every major spike in energy commodities.

Today, however, that correlation is breaking down, following a progressive decoupling from Oil asset flows.

Despite WTI Crude exploding back up to the $97 handle—a strong 4% surge on the session—the US Dollar is refusing to follow suit.

Instead of catching a bid, the currency is now easing from its 1% rise last week, signalling that investors are now turning the page on the petrodollar trade (however, that relation could rise again if WTI crosses above $100).