Cryptos fail to generate momentum continuous confusion – BTC and Ethereum (ETH) Technical Outlook

It is still unclear if this underperformance will last.

The lack of strong buying suggests that retail investors are holding back for now. However, Bitcoin is still holding its support levels even as the US Dollar rises, which shows that its base is solid – But some technical cracks might be starting to materialize.

The question remains: If the geopolitical situation stabilizes, is there still a chance for a strong catch-up rally?

Let's dive right into a technical analysis and key trading levels for both Bitcoin and Ethereum to spot if a clear breakout in indeed into play from here.