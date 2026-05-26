Chart alert: AUD/NZD rally set to continue after hitting 13-year high

New Zealand’s central bank, RBNZ, is set to announce its monetary policy decision tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 May 2026, at 10:00 SGT follow by RBNZ Governor Breman's press conference an hour later.

Market participants are expecting the RBNZ to hold its official cash rate at 2.25% tomorrow. The RBNZ has adopted a “wait and see” approach since it ended its interest rate cut cycle in November 2026, citing stagflation risk arising from the US-Iran war in the last meeting in April.

The RBNZ will also publish its latest official cash rate (OCR) forecast track in Wednesday’s monetary policy release, with money markets fully pricing in a 25-basis point hike in September and further bets on the possibility of two more hikes of 25 bps each to come in Q4 2026.

Hence, it is a “hawkish hold” for RBNZ after tomorrow’s meeting, given that the Q1 2026 core inflation rate in New Zealand came in at 3.2% y/y, staying above RBNZ’s 1%-3% long-term inflation target.