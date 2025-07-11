Cryptos continue their stellar rise – Market wrap for the North American session - July 11

Log in to today's session recap for the July 11, 2025.
Cryptocurrencies captured the attention from Markets in today's session at the cost of global Equity Indices.
Yesterday afternoon saw the huge rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum that dragged upwards all digital assets, as markets failed to correct in the previous months despite war fears and equities taking the podium in the end of June.
This gives sensations of more outflows from the Traditional global and US assets as market participants price in gradually some mess-ups from expansionary fiscal and monetary policies by G7 Central Banks and Governments, particularly since the Covid Stimulus period.
Global trade outlooks start to be a concern again, with Trump's tariffs making daily headlines and this is starting to impede on the past few weeks of ecstatic sentiment.
Energy commodities and Metals have also performed well in today's session, with petroleum-linked products rising between 1% to 3% (WTI up 3.15%), and metals continuing their run higher.
A fiat Currency-debasing theme could be in play, even though it has been a fantasy for market players since the new Millenium; We are far from 1970's hyperinflation standards that would be confirming further this hypothesis.
Orange Juice, up above 10% today, has also seen a few sessions of squeezes (pun intended) amid some supply fears.
Apart from that, Canadian Employment expected unchanged came out with a huge beat (88k vs 0 exp), but the rise hasn't bolstered the CAD too much due to the latest 35% tariff menances from the Trump Administration
Daily Cross-Asset performance
As seen in the introduction, cryptocurrencies stole the spotlight at the cost of US assets.
Check out our major crypto technical analysis intra-day charts!
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
The US Dollar was the strongest of majors, closely tracked by the Swissie. Renewed tariff menaces and technical Dollar Index reversal propped up the Greenback.
Also, the JPY really is posting some weak performance versus its major counterparts, with a clear lack of bullish catalysts adding some demand to the yen.
USDJPY is approaching the extreme highs of its range (147.50 to 148.00) and will require analysis depending on if a lack of fundamentals leads to an upside breakout in the pair.
GBPJPY has started to reverse a bit however, so maybe technicals can save the Japanese currency.
A look at Economic Data releasing in Monday's session
Markets will focus on Asia-Pacific, mostly Chinese data on Sunday evening and Monday, as occidental markets will be patiently waiting for Tuesday's US CPI.
Still for global Macro, stay in touch for weekend tariff headlines. Also do not forget that Monday's G20 meeting will be starting in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Safe Trades and good weekend!
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.